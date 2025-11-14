Contests UATL 12/4 SUITE NIGHT GIVEAWAY 2025 — OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. OPEN ONLY TO CURRENT PAID UATL SUPPORTERS WHO ARE LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE STATE OF GEORGIA WHO ARE AT LEAST TWENTY-ONE (21) YEARS OF AGE. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. TRAVEL NOT INCLUDED. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which are binding and final on matters relating to this sweepstakes (“Giveaway”). Void where prohibited by law. Giveaway is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to current paid UATL Supporters who are legal residents of Georgia, USA, and at least twenty-one (21) years of age at the time of entry. Void where prohibited. Employees (and their immediate families including parents, children, spouses or siblings and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and those living in the same households, whether or not related, of Sponsor, and its respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising and promotion agencies and partners are not eligible to enter or win. HOW TO ENTER: The Giveaway begins at the time Sponsor distributes the promotional email invitation on November 17, 2025, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 19, 2025 (the “Entry Period”). To enter, eligible individuals must have an active UATL Supporter subscription and must receive the Giveaway email invitation directly from Sponsor. To enter, follow the instructions in the email and complete the entry form in full, including the entrant’s name and email address. Limit one (1) entry per person. Only those who receive the invitation email directly from Sponsor are eligible to participate. No purchase necessary beyond existing Supporter status. Late or incomplete entries will be void. By participating in the Giveaway, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, hereby incorporated by reference.

PRIZE: Up to thirteen (13) confirmed winners will each receive the following prize (“Prize”):

Two (2) suite-level tickets to the concert on December 4, 2025, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, including access to food and beverage (ARV: $750.00). Total Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of all Prizes: $9,750.00 TRAVEL NOT INCLUDED. Tickets are subject to issuer and venue terms and conditions; venue policies apply. Guest of winner must be at least 21 years old and may be required to sign a separate Promotions Release and Affidavit for Guests prior to prize fulfillment or venue entry. The ARV of the Prize may vary, depending on availability, industry and/or seasonal fluctuations and whether winner is accompanied by a guest. If the actual value of the Prize is less than the ARV stated above, the winner shall not be entitled to any compensation or reimbursement for the difference.

The Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. Winner may not substitute, assign or transfer Prize or redeem Prize for cash, but Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute Prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value. Winner is responsible for all applicable federal, state and local taxes, if any, as well as any other costs and expenses associated with Prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided. All Prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value. Brandy and Monica are not sponsors or participants in this promotion. Any reference to the artists is for descriptive purposes only and does not imply endorsement or affiliation. Taxes . The Winner may be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 with the winner’s full Social Security Number or the equivalent for receipt of any prize(s) valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the Sponsor in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in forfeiture of the Prize. Such winnings of $600 or more will be reported to the IRS, and each winner will be later issued an IRS Form 1099-MISC (or its equivalent) reflecting the Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize won, and winner will be solely and exclusively responsible for all federal, state, and local income taxes that may result from winner’s acceptance of the Prize. DRAWING: Up to thirteen (13) potential winners will be selected by the Sponsor in a random drawing on or about the morning of November 20, 2025, from all eligible Entries received during the Entry Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. WINNER NOTIFICATION: Potential winners will be notified by email using the contact information provided at the time of entry. Each potential winner must respond within forty-eight (48) hours to confirm eligibility and acceptance of the Prize. Failure to respond within the required timeframe may result in disqualification and selection of an alternate winner, in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

As a condition of receiving the Prize, each potential winner will be required to complete and return a Promotions Release and Affidavit, which includes confirmation of eligibility, a liability release, and, where lawful, a publicity release. Each guest must also complete and return a Promotions Release and Affidavit for Guests prior to prize fulfillment or venue entry. Both winner and guest must be at least 21 years of age. Sponsor may also require winners to provide a valid U.S. mailing address (no P.O. boxes) and/or a completed IRS Form W-9 if applicable. If a potential winner fails to respond to notification, fails to return required documents on time, is found to be ineligible, or otherwise fails to comply with these Official Rules, the prize may be forfeited and awarded to an alternate, in Sponsor’s discretion. GENERAL CONDITIONS: By participating, each entrant agrees: (a) to abide by these Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects relating to this Giveaway; (b) to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, and its respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and the respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents and representatives of the forgoing (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any and all injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in the Giveaway or any Giveaway-related activity or the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any awarded prize including any travel/activity related thereto; and (c) to the use of his/her/their name, voice, performance, photograph/video, image and/or likeness for programming, advertising, publicity and promotional purposes in any and all media, now or hereafter known, worldwide and on the Internet, and in perpetuity by Sponsor and its designees, without compensation (unless prohibited by law) or additional consents from entrant or any third party and without prior notice, approval or inspection, and to execute specific consent to such use if asked to do so. Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to cancel or terminate the Giveaway for any reason at any time. PUBLICITY: Except where prohibited, acceptance of the Prize constitutes winner’s consent to Sponsor’s use of winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, biographical information, hometown, and state for promotional purposes in any media without further payment of consideration. MISCELLANEOUS: Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, illegible, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered, postage-due, or garbled entries or mail; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Giveaway, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Giveaway, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prizes, or the incorrect uploading of any Giveaway-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Giveaway. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Giveaway or downloading materials from or use of the website. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Giveaway or website, who act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner or who are in violation of these Official Rules, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified and all associated entries will be void. Should any portion of the Giveaway be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Giveaway and, if terminated, at its discretion, randomly select the potential winner from all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken.

TAMPERING: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS GIVEAWAY MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION. If the Giveaway is not capable of running as planned for any reason, including without limitation, due to infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Giveaway, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who is responsible or who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, modify, or terminate the Giveaway. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor will award the Prize in a drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to cancellation. In the event that an Entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or destroyed, entrant’s sole remedy shall be another entry into the Giveaway. ARBITRATION: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Giveaway, participant agrees that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Giveaway, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at the AAA regional office nearest the participant; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will participant be permitted to obtain awards for, and participant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys’ fees, other than participant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Giveaway), and participant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased. CHOICE OF LAW: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participant and Sponsor in connection with the Giveaway, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of Georgia, USA. WINNER’S LIST: The list of winners will be made available upon email request to caleb.davidson@ajc.com, on or around December 1st, 2025. THIRD PARTY TRADEMARKS: Any third-party trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective trademark owners and the use or mention of any such third-party trademarks in these Official Rules or in the Giveaway is solely for descriptive purposes and shall in no way imply endorsement or sponsorship of this Giveaway or of Sponsor.

SPONSOR: Atlanta Journal Constitution, LLC, 6205 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30328. Any questions, comments, or complaints regarding this Giveaway must be directed to the Sponsor at the following address: Atlanta Journal Constitution, LLC Attention: AJC Legal Counsel 1200 Peachtree Street Northeast, Suite 100,

Atlanta, GA 30309 With a copy to: Cox Enterprises, Inc. Attn: Legal Department 6205 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road NE,