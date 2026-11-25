Business One of Georgia’s largest data center projects will soon go before voters Coweta County residents force referendum to try to repeal zoning for $17B Project Sail and stop additional data center projects. Share An aerial photo shows a large wooden area near Newnan where a proposal has been made for a massive data center covering 4.9 million square feet in Coweta County. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Zachary Hansen 32 minutes ago

In a razor-tight vote earlier this year, county leaders southwest of Atlanta decided to rezone an expanse of wooded property for one of Georgia’s largest data center projects. But voters in Coweta County will soon get to decide whether to repeal that decision — and whether to ban all other data centers in the county going forward. A petition collected more than 11,000 signatures to force a referendum to reconsider the fate of the $17 billion Project Sail campus, a Coweta County probate judge wrote Monday in a court order. The ballot measure set for a Jan. 12 special election also aims to tweak the county’s zoning code to ban all data centers and crypto mining facilities.

Related Story OpenAI data center fight rages on in Savannah-area community November 18, 2026 It’s the latest sign of the grassroots anti-data center movement that is sweeping across Georgia and much of the U.S. spilling over into political action. The Project Sail referendum also provides a last-resort road map for other Georgia communities that have rallied against similar data center proposals, albeit with a high bar to clear because of how many signatures are needed. “Thousands of you signed, and volunteers stood in parking lots, on sidewalks and at local events collecting signatures in the summer heat to make it happen,” the grassroots organization called Citizens for Rural Coweta posted on Facebook after the judge’s order. This is a rendering of Project Sail, a nine-building data center campus proposed for Coweta County. (Courtesy of Coweta County/Prologis) The January vote will also be the first time a portion of Georgia voters will get the opportunity to directly affect data center policy, which has dominated local zoning meetings across the state in recent years. Metro Atlanta has emerged as the nation’s leader in construction of new server farms, and parts of rural and coastal Georgia have recently landed large projects.

The hulking facilities that store cloud computing servers and power artificial intelligence performed poorly on ballot measures nationally during the midterm elections. There were no data center referendums on the ballot in Georgia, either statewide or locally, but polling has shown a deep distrust in AI and data centers. Some Georgia politicians, such as Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms, campaigned on pausing development. Dan Diorio, executive vice president of state policy and government affairs for the Data Center Coalition, a trade association that represents the industry, recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he recognizes the public outcry against Big Tech’s projects. He said the industry needs to address those concerns, arguing the economic promise offered by data centers can get lost amid other controversies over power use, water demands and their sheer size. “Data centers can play a key role in addressing those (affordability) concerns,” he said, citing high-paying jobs and property tax revenue projections. “But clearly, the data center industry needs to do more to develop that trust with local communities.” Loading... The hulking facilities that store cloud computing servers and power artificial intelligence performed poorly on ballot measures nationally during the midterm elections. There were no data center referendums on the ballot in Georgia, either statewide or locally, but polling has shown a deep distrust in AI and data centers. Some Georgia politicians, such as Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms, campaigned on pausing development. Dan Diorio, executive vice president of state policy and government affairs for the Data Center Coalition, a trade association that represents the industry, recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he recognizes the public outcry against Big Tech’s projects. He said the industry needs to address those concerns, arguing the economic promise offered by data centers can get lost amid other controversies over power use, water demands and their sheer size. “Data centers can play a key role in addressing those (affordability) concerns,” he said, citing high-paying jobs and property tax revenue projections. “But clearly, the data center industry needs to do more to develop that trust with local communities.”

Neither Atlas Development, the developer of Project Sail, nor its intended end user, Prologis, responded to a request for comment on the special election. The Coweta County Board of Commissioners said it is assessing the potential implications on the forthcoming referendum. “We anticipate that legal questions and challenges may arise among the entities involved,” the statement said. Related Story Pocketbook issues fueled Georgia’s blue wave. Business leaders have noticed. November 6, 2026 What is Project Sail? The AJC first reported on Project Sail after it was unveiled in a state infrastructure review filing on New Year’s Eve in 2024. The project was estimated to be worth $17 billion and would require as much electricity as one of Plant Vogtle’s nuclear reactors, making it one of the largest data center projects pitched in the country at the time.

A drone image taken in May 2025 shows the Yates Power Plant in Coweta County. The plant has caught the attention of developers who want to build a large data center nearby, covering 4.9 million square feet. This proposed site is close to a big wooded area, and some local residents have shared their worries about the project. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Initially, the only entity attached to the project was Atlas Development LLC, a relatively unknown firm founded in 2017 with an address in rural Whitesburg. The company’s website focuses on its land rezoning and entitlement expertise, critical steps required for large developments to move forward.

Prologis confirmed to the AJC in May 2025 it was under contract to operate Project Sail if it was approved. The San Francisco-based company owns about 1.3 billion square feet of industrial space, primarily warehouses, across 20 countries, but it’s been making a large push to expand into the fast-growing data center industry. The same month, Coweta adopted a moratorium on rezonings and permits for data centers to give time for county leaders to rewrite zoning codes. Project Sail was the primary project impacted by the moratorium, which lasted until December. Many of the project site’s neighbors formed a group to oppose the data center initiative called Citizens for Rural Coweta, which has grown into a political action committee.

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners meeting was packed on April 7, 2026, when the Project Sail data center proposal's rezoning was up for consideration. (Courtesy of Coweta County) On April 7, the Coweta County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to rezone more than 800 acres for Project Sail.

What led to the referendum’s approval? A rarely used clause in the Georgia Constitution gives citizens a path to overturn local government decisions. Called the Home Rule provision, it requires the collection of enough voters’ signatures to force a ballot measure. For a county the size of Coweta, the bar to meet was 10% of its registered voters — 10,971, to be exact. Related Story How one Georgia city went from considering a data center to banning them October 8, 2026 Citizens for Rural Coweta on Oct. 16 submitted a petition with 14,820 signatures, and the county’s director of elections verified enough to trigger a referendum. Atlas Development filed an objection to challenge the Home Rule provision being used in this case, but it was rejected by Coweta County Probate Court Judge Carrie Markham. The ballot measure Coweta voters will see Jan. 12 focuses on two things. Voting “yes” would be a vote to repeal the April 7 rezoning decision for Project Sail and to prohibit data centers and cryptocurrency facilities from all zoning districts across the county. This is a rendering of Project Sail, a nine-building data center campus proposed for Coweta County. (Courtesy of Coweta County/Prologis) It’s rare for Home Rule provision petitions to get to a vote, and those that have found success have faced legal challenges. But these petition-spawned referendums have generally held up in court, overturning large and divisive land-use decisions.