FAA issues nationwide ground stop, delays in Atlanta and elsewhere mount

Hartsfield-Jackson appeared to already be seeing the impact of a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon in flight delays. (Allison Schein/AJC)

All planes that haven’t departed airports must stay parked.

All planes that haven’t departed airports must stay parked.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports Friday afternoon, an extremely rare move.

A ground stop means all aircraft on the ground must stay parked. Those in the air may still land with air traffic control guidance.

As of 4:30 p.m. a cascade of more than 500 flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were already delayed, according to flight tracking website Flight Aware.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy blamed the situation on a “communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.”

An FAA alert cited by Axios said the move was made “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”