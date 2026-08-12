Home Depot CEO Ted Decker on temporary medical leave

Edward (Ted) Decker, chief executive at Home Depot, is on a temporary medical leave of absence. (Courtesy of Home Depot website)

The Vinings home improvement giant announces two executives will fill the CEO duties in his absence.

The Vinings home improvement giant announces two executives will fill the CEO duties in his absence.

Home Depot CEO Ted Decker is on a temporary medical leave of absence, the company said Wednesday morning.

It’s not clear what prompted Decker’s leave. A spokesperson for the Vinings-based home improvement giant said the company didn’t have additional details to share about his condition.

But Home Depot said in an announcement Decker is expected to return “within the next few months.” He’s been with the company since 2000 and was named chief executive in 2022.

In Decker’s absence, Home Depot’s board of directors selected two executives to fill the CEO roles.

Ann-Marie Campbell, senior executive vice president of U.S. stores and operations, will oversee Home Depot’s day-to-day operations. Richard McPhail, chief financial officer, will oversee the company’s financial management and its professional contractor subsidiaries.