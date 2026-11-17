Next time you’re stuck in traffic on the Downtown Connector, just look up.
More than six years after going dark, Atlanta’s animated powerhouse Adult Swim has relaunched the billboard that hung proudly over its Williams Street building. Now, instead of a glitchy display, the billboard comes alive with irreverent messages, images and other promos for Adult Swim projects 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The effort commemorates the 25th anniversary of Adult Swim, the adult-oriented television programming block on Cartoon Network that has garnered and sustained a cult following, even as changes across the entertainment industry over the last decade havediluted some traditional television brands. It also comes as Adult Swim enters a new chapter under the ownership of Skydance, which completed its acquisition of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery last month.
The billboard is exemplary of what Adult Swim does best, said Jacob Escobedo, the brand’s senior vice president of creative — surprising people and making them laugh.
“We’ve been making interesting things out of that building for 25 years,” Escobedo said. “Why not celebrate it on our own roof?”
In Adult Swim’s long history of producing and promoting its programming, a digital billboard skews more traditional. In 2023, Adult Swim put up a billboard along the Atlanta Beltline constructed entirely of crackers to highlight the launch of its new series “Royal Crackers.” When it rained days after it was installed, the crackers disintegrated and fell off the billboard, destruction the creative team hoped would happen as raccoons and other vermin began to nibble on it.
Or, roughly a decade ago, Adult Swim organized an outdoor marketing campaign to promote its film “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” by installing LED placards depicting characters across several cities in the U.S. In Boston, the placards were mistakenly identified as explosive devices, leading to widespread panic.
Companies spend a lot of time and money trying to capture audiences’ attention. That’s why advertising during live events, from football and basketball games to awards shows, is so costly — viewers are more actively engaged and less inclined to watch them at later dates. When they encounter ads on streaming services or traditional television, they can distract themselves by turning to their phones or getting up and doing something else. Inescapable, however, is being stuck in traffic.
Adult Swim began the effort to reboot the billboard about a year ago, Escobedo said. It encountered some challenges. It had to rebuild the entire structure with LED screens because it used old technology, which was a hefty, costly lift, Escobedo said. It also had to approach the city and secure permits to reapprove the use of the billboard. Plus, the only person who knew how to operate the billboard no longer worked for the company.
Escobedo and his colleagues have been having fun playing around with other ideas, like “This day in Atlanta history,” comedic traffic updates or photos of their own pets. Ideas for the billboard come from pitches from Adult Swim’s creative team, and “whatever makes us laugh is usually the thing that rises to the surface,” Escobedo said.
What has been fun, Escobedo said, is localizing the messaging and having a dialogue with people sitting in traffic. He likens it to Adult Swim’s famed bumpers, the short clips placed between its programming and commercial breaks, so beloved by its audience that creating their own became a trend on social media roughly five years ago.
“It’s always been a conversation with our fans, so we’ve tried to develop that into putting that same tone on our (bill) board,” Escobedo said.