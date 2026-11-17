Business Connector traffic got you down? Adult Swim’s billboard aims to make you laugh. The return of the billboard along Williams Street marks the 25th anniversary of the cable brand. Share More than six years after going dark, Atlanta’s animated giant Adult Swim has relaunched the billboard hanging above its Williams Street building.

By Savannah Sicurella 41 minutes ago

Next time you’re stuck in traffic on the Downtown Connector, just look up. More than six years after going dark, Atlanta’s animated powerhouse Adult Swim has relaunched the billboard that hung proudly over its Williams Street building. Now, instead of a glitchy display, the billboard comes alive with irreverent messages, images and other promos for Adult Swim projects 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The effort commemorates the 25th anniversary of Adult Swim, the adult-oriented television programming block on Cartoon Network that has garnered and sustained a cult following, even as changes across the entertainment industry over the last decade have diluted some traditional television brands. It also comes as Adult Swim enters a new chapter under the ownership of Skydance, which completed its acquisition of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery last month.

Related Story Adult Swim Mural Project, Living Walls unveil three new murals across Atlanta June 15, 2022 The billboard is exemplary of what Adult Swim does best, said Jacob Escobedo, the brand’s senior vice president of creative — surprising people and making them laugh. “We’ve been making interesting things out of that building for 25 years,” Escobedo said. “Why not celebrate it on our own roof?” In Adult Swim’s long history of producing and promoting its programming, a digital billboard skews more traditional. In 2023, Adult Swim put up a billboard along the Atlanta Beltline constructed entirely of crackers to highlight the launch of its new series “Royal Crackers.” When it rained days after it was installed, the crackers disintegrated and fell off the billboard, destruction the creative team hoped would happen as raccoons and other vermin began to nibble on it. Ideas for the billboard come from pitches from Adult Swim’s creative team, and “whatever makes us laugh is usually the thing that rises to the surface,” Jacob Escobedo, the brand’s senior vice president of creative, says. (Courtesy of Adult Swim)

Or, roughly a decade ago, Adult Swim organized an outdoor marketing campaign to promote its film “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” by installing LED placards depicting characters across several cities in the U.S. In Boston, the placards were mistakenly identified as explosive devices, leading to widespread panic.