New affordable housing development coming to Lindbergh

An artist's rendering from Smith Dalia Architects of the Overlook at Garson, a 130-unit affordable housing development in Lindbergh set to be completed in 2028. (Courtesy of Atlanta Beltline Inc.)

The Overlook at Garson will also feature 10,000 square feet of commercial space.

The Overlook at Garson will also feature 10,000 square feet of commercial space.

The city of Atlanta broke ground this week on a $65 million, 130-unit affordable housing development in Lindbergh — one of metro Atlanta’s highest-income neighborhoods.

The Overlook at Garson will be a mixed-use community developed by Pennrose and Radiant Development Partners, featuring efficiency, one- and two-bedroom homes designated as Low-Income Housing Tax Credit units.

The project received $17 million from Atlanta Housing, said Terri Lee, chief executive of the agency. It is expected to be completed in 2028.

The 130 units sit adjacent to the MARTA Lindbergh Station and will be accompanied with 10,000 square feet of affordable commercial space. Mayor Andre Dickens said the development is another step toward his goal of building or preserving 20,000 affordable units by 2030.