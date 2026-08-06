New affordable housing development coming to Lindbergh

The city of Atlanta broke ground this week on a $65 million, 130-unit affordable housing development in Lindbergh — one of metro Atlanta’s highest-income neighborhoods.
The Overlook at Garson will be a mixed-use community developed by Pennrose and Radiant Development Partners, featuring efficiency, one- and two-bedroom homes designated as Low-Income Housing Tax Credit units.
The project received $17 million from Atlanta Housing, said Terri Lee, chief executive of the agency. It is expected to be completed in 2028.
The 130 units sit adjacent to the MARTA Lindbergh Station and will be accompanied with 10,000 square feet of affordable commercial space. Mayor Andre Dickens said the development is another step toward his goal of building or preserving 20,000 affordable units by 2030.
In a little more than four years, the city has created 8,396 affordable units with another 5,668 units under construction, according to the city’s Affordable Housing Tracker.
“People thought I was crazy when I said 20,000 units,” Dickens said.
The project provides access to the Beltline Northeast Trail.
The Atlanta Beltline purchased the 3 acres of land for around $900,000 from Wells Fargo, which was initially going to sell to a private company for around $4 million, according to Atlanta Beltline CEO Clyde Higgs.
Jamie Olson, the president of the Lindbergh Morosgo Neighborhood Association, thinks the development is important.
“The neighborhood has tremendous amount of connectivity,” Olson said. “We are the front of Buckhead, and we want to continue to build on this and hope more development takes place.”