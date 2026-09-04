Beltline light rail could generate 4.2 million trips, study says

Beltline officials presented new light rail ridership projections at a community meeting Thursday night. (Courtesy of Atlanta Beltline Inc.)

That level of ridership would put light rail system in Atlanta on par with those in cities such as Baltimore and Charlotte.

That level of ridership would put light rail system in Atlanta on par with those in cities such as Baltimore and Charlotte.

Light rail along the Atlanta Beltline loop could generate 4.2 million trips annually, according to a new estimate.

Beltline officials presented the new ridership projections at a community meeting Thursday night where staff laid out the final recommendations from a multiyear transit study.

The ridership estimate is “intentionally conservative,” said Shaun Green, the Beltline’s principal engineer.

It doesn’t account for future land use growth and densification, which are expected to increase along the Beltline similar to what happened on the Eastside after the first trail segment was built there.

But even conservatively, it would create a light rail system in Atlanta on par, ridership-wise, with those in cities such as Baltimore and Charlotte, North Carolina. And it would substantially expand the reach and ridership of the existing Atlanta Streetcar, which recorded just under 217,000 trips last year.