Stone Mountain Park switches operators, affecting nearly 500 jobs
Workforce change takes place as Georgia attraction transitions employee management to new national operator.
Stone Mountain Park features multiple hotels, golf courses and recreation areas. Its centerpiece is a controversial 3-acre carving of three Confederate leaders on horseback. (Brandon McKeown/Access Atlanta 2022)
Stone Mountain Park is a tourism destination mired in controversy and protest over its Confederate iconography, but it remains popular with roughly 2 million visitors annually.
A special extended fireworks show will light up the sky nightly after the Music Across America Drone & Light Show during Stone Mountain Park’s Memorial Day weekend. (Courtesy of Stone Mountain Park)
The Stone Mountain Memorial Association — the state authority tasked with overseeing the park — on Monday selected Stone Mountain Hospitality LLC, a subsidiary of Aramark Destinations, as its next park operating partner. Stone Mountain Park’s current management firm is Thrive SMP, which has handled daily operations since 2022.
Aramark is a national firm that handles facility operations at several high-traffic landmarks, including Yosemite National Park and Lake Tahoe.
“All operations are expected to continue uninterrupted,” Aramark said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “And existing reservations and commitments — including annual passes, hotel and campground reservations, conferences and group events, and Yellow Daisy Festival vendor registrations — will remain unchanged.”
Aramark added it “intends to retain as many existing park and hotel team members as possible.” The specific number of new positions that will replace those laid off was not disclosed, but it’ll likely be a similar amount. All impacted employees will be able to reapply for positions as part of the transition, Aramark said.
Thrive SMP is a spinoff of Atlanta-based Herschend Family Entertainment, which had managed Stone Mountain Park from 1998 to 2022. Thrive and the association agreed to end their 10-year contract early, according to media reports.
Stone Mountain Park is a tourism destination mired in controversy, but it remains popular with roughly 2 million visitors annually. (Brandon McKeown/Access Atlanta 2022)
Spanning 3,200 acres, Stone Mountain Park features multiple hotels, golf courses and recreation areas. Its centerpiece is a controversial 3-acre carving of three Confederate leaders on horseback.
“We are very excited to be a part of Stone Mountain Park and look forward to partnering with the local team members who have dedicated decades of their life to this beautiful place,” Aramark’s statement said.
Correction
The story has been updated to correct the number of Confederate generals portrayed on the mountain’s carving.
Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.
Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.