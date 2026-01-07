Business North Fulton cities want a say before county agency gives corporate tax cuts Sandy Springs joins Milton in using new state law to require Fulton agency to get permission before granting corporate tax breaks. (From right) Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, former Gov. Nathan Deal, and former Mercedes-Benz USA President and CEO Dietmar Exler participate in the groundbreaking of Mercedes-Benz USA's new headquarters in Sandy Springs. DAFC played a role in recruiting Mercedes-Benz to Sandy Springs. (Bob Andres/AJC 2016)

Sandy Springs has a message for a Fulton County authority that tries to recruit economic development through tax breaks and incentives: Do not enter into any secret deals without the city’s knowledge and permission, Mayor Rusty Paul said. That sentiment was set in stone Tuesday when Sandy Springs adopted a resolution to require the Development Authority of Fulton County to get the mayor’s permission before voting on economic development deals within the city limits. Sandy Springs joins Milton as the second North Fulton city to recently adopt such a measure, citing a new state law from last year.

RELATED Developer tax breaks continue in Fulton after months of uncertainty “Several of us (in North Fulton) have awakened to find that the Development Authority of Fulton County had funded projects without having any conversation with us,” Paul told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “This is just basically saying, ‘Hey, you can’t just come in here with impunity and start approving major land-use projects without having some city involvement.” DAFC is one of Georgia’s most powerful and far-reaching development authorities, a government entity that’s able to offer property tax discounts to developers or to recruit or retain corporate investment. Its deals can involve waiving tens of millions of dollars in potential future property taxes in exchange for projects that are estimated to grow the county’s tax base, promise jobs or offer public benefits, such as affordable housing. But critics have long alleged DAFC grants tax breaks to projects that would have come to the county anyway. An AJC investigation of the agency in 2021 found it overwhelmingly granted incentives to projects in hot areas like Midtown and along the Beltline. Ponce City Market's developer moved forward with building the market's second phase despite failing to get a requested tax break from the Development Authority of Fulton County. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2022)

The authority is able to enter into deals in Atlanta and the county’s other 14 cities, all of which have the ability to form their own development authorities for the same purpose. Starting last year, cities in North Fulton were given the legal option by the state Legislature to pass resolutions to require collaboration before proceeding on tax break deals.

“It’s a good sort of check and balance,” said Bob Ellis, a Fulton commissioner whose district includes Sandy Springs and Milton. “(It should) force a collaboration among all of the different stakeholders so there are no surprises.” Milton on Dec. 15 was the first to adopt this type of resolution, a vote first reported by Appen Media. DAFC, which recently rebranded as Develop Fulton, has played a role in recruiting several projects to North Fulton over the years, including high-profile ones in Sandy Springs. Those include Mercedes-Benz’s corporate headquarters, a large office by Global Payments, the Plaza at City Springs shopping center and multiple apartment complexes. Exterior of the Mercedes-Benz USA headquarters in Sandy Springs. (Phil Skinner/AJC FILE) “We value close collaboration with the county’s cities and look forward to working together to support high-quality development that aligns with local priorities, strengthens community trust and delivers long-term economic value,” Sarah-Elizabeth Langford, the authority’s executive director, said in a statement.

Every Georgia county and city has the ability to form its own development authority or industrial development authority. Cities can form authorities for their downtowns, while joint authorities can represent multiple jurisdictions. DAFC Executive Director Sarah-Elizabeth Langford (left) talks to Bryant Cornett, the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors education committee chair during an event to highlight development sites in South Fulton. (Courtesy of The Collaborative Firm 2023) That has led to urban counties like Fulton and DeKalb becoming a complicated spider’s web of development authorities with overlapping jurisdictions. This allows companies and developers to choose which authority to consider their project for incentives. “It’s always been absurd to have a county development authority with overlapping tax break authority with the cities,” said Julian Bene, a former board member for Invest Atlanta, the city’s development authority. “It should be one or the other because obviously there’s a value to playing them against each other.” RELATED Company seeks millions in tax breaks for controversial battery facility North Fulton only While cities in North Fulton are starting to place limits on DAFC’s activities within their city limits, Atlanta and cities in southern Fulton don’t have the same recourse.

The resolutions passed by Sandy Springs and Milton were made possible by House Bill 155, Republican-sponsored legislation that went into effect last summer. The bill applies only when 95% or more of a county is municipalized, excluding consolidated and unified governments. Fulton County is only one in Georgia that meets that criteria. The bill’s language explicitly only allows cities located north of the county seat, but not the county seat itself, to pass a resolution barring a development authority’s unendorsed actions. That leaves only Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Mountain Park and Roswell the ability to adopt similar resolutions to their Northside neighbors in Sandy Springs and Milton. RELATED One of South Fulton’s largest projects moves forward. Here’s the plan. That exclusion has drawn criticism for leaving out Southside communities and Atlanta while granting Northside cities, which are some of the state’s largest pockets of wealth, this ability. “If the North Fulton Cities have the right to say no, then Atlanta should have the right to say no,” Bene said. The Microsoft data center in the background sits near residential areas in Union City on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. The project, developed by EdgeConnex, was supported by a tax break from the Development Authority of Fulton County. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)