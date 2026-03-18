Business Metro Atlanta lands health care tech HQ with 500 jobs Glytec, a company specializing in insulin management technologies, is moving its HQ to Cobb County. Glytec, a company that specializes in the software to help with management on insulin (pictured here in a photo illustration), plans to move its headquarters from Boston to Cobb County. (Photo illustration by Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS 2023)

A health care technology company plans to inject new investment into metro Atlanta, announcing Wednesday it will relocate its headquarters to Cobb County. Glytec, a software firm focused on insulin management technologies, will leave its corporate home in Boston, adding 500 jobs in metro Atlanta over the next few years, according to a news release. It’s the second headquarters relocation announcement in Cobb County since last week, joining Yamaha Motor Co.’s North American operation moving to Kennesaw.

RELATED 2,000-acre Rowen bioscience campus announces first buildings. Take a look. Gov. Brian Kemp celebrated the news, saying it furthers Georgia’s life sciences and technology ambitions. “Georgia’s skilled workforce and business-friendly approach have fostered success for global healthcare technologies like Glytec, making the Peach State an international hub of innovation and growth in this field,” Kemp said in the release. Glytec has roots deeply planted in the Peach State. It was founded in Georgia in 2006 by endocrinologist Dr. Bruce Bode, who has built the company into a global leader in software and related services for diabetic patients. Patrick Cua, CEO of Glytec, said a Georgia reunion was clear as soon as the company started exploring new headquarters locations.

“We wouldn’t be any more excited to come home,” Cua said in the release. “Georgia was the clear winner of our selection process for the growth stage of our company due to its favorable business environment, world-class global connectivity and high quality of living for our employees.”