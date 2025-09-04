Home Depot completes $5.5B deal to boost pro business

Home Depot said Thursday it has completed its acquisition of Tucker-based GMS Inc., a specialty building products distributor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Home Depot said Thursday it completed the acquisition of Tucker-based GMS Inc., a specialty building products distributor.

Home Depot bought GMS through its subsidiary SRS Distribution, which the Vinings-based retailer acquired last year for $18.3 billion , its largest deal yet. SRS is a specialty trade distributor of roofing, landscaping and pool supplies.

The $5.5 billion deal, based on total enterprise value including debt, was announced in June .

Home Depot said Thursday it has completed a $5.5 billion acquisition, its latest move to boost business from professional contractors.

GMS becomes a direct subsidiary of SRS and an indirect subsidiary of Home Depot.

Home Depot says the GMS deal helps grow its “share of wallet” with contractors across residential and commercial projects. It wants to simplify the buying process for contractors by reducing their number of suppliers and deliveries, executives said on the company’s second-quarter earnings call. Home Depot says the GMS deal helps grow its “share of wallet” with contractors across residential and commercial projects. It wants to simplify the buying process for contractors by reducing their number of suppliers and deliveries, executives said on the company’s second-quarter earnings call.

Combined, SRS and GMS will have a network of 1,200 locations, 3,500 sales associates and a fleet of nearly 8,000 trucks, Home Depot has said.

“We want to serve the pro across their entire project, and the combination of SRS and GMS will enable cross-selling synergies, strengthen our capabilities and bring even more opportunities to grow with this important customer,” Ted Decker, Home Depot chair, president and CEO, said Thursday in a prepared statement.