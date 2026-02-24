Business Home Depot saw 2025 profits decline amid slow housing market The results also reflect consumer uncertainty, though retailer forecasts growth in 2026. As housing has struggled, Home Depot has invested heavily in growing its lucrative business to professional contractors. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2025)

Home Depot saw a decline in profit in 2025 amid a slowdown in the housing market and economic uncertainty. The Vinings-based home improvement giant saw its net earnings decline to $14.2 billion in fiscal year 2025, down 4.4% from $14.8 billion in 2024. Its 2025 fiscal year ended Feb. 1.

The results come after Home Depot last month said it was cutting about 800 corporate jobs and requiring corporate workers to return to the office five days a week starting April 6. In the fourth quarter of the year, it saw net earnings decline 14.2%. RELATED Home Depot cuts outlook amid housing slump and consumer uncertainty Those results reflected “ongoing consumer uncertainty and pressure in housing,” Home Depot CEO Ted Decker said in a written statement. The decline also represents a drop in storm-driven construction from 2024, when hurricanes Helene and Milton destroyed properties and drove demand for plywood, generators and roofing.

Decker said aside from storms, “underlying demand was relatively stable throughout the year.”