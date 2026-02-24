Business

Home Depot saw 2025 profits decline amid slow housing market

The results also reflect consumer uncertainty, though retailer forecasts growth in 2026.
As housing has struggled, Home Depot has invested heavily in growing its lucrative business to professional contractors. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2025)
As housing has struggled, Home Depot has invested heavily in growing its lucrative business to professional contractors. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2025)
By
1 hour ago

Home Depot saw a decline in profit in 2025 amid a slowdown in the housing market and economic uncertainty.

The Vinings-based home improvement giant saw its net earnings decline to $14.2 billion in fiscal year 2025, down 4.4% from $14.8 billion in 2024. Its 2025 fiscal year ended Feb. 1.

The results come after Home Depot last month said it was cutting about 800 corporate jobs and requiring corporate workers to return to the office five days a week starting April 6.

In the fourth quarter of the year, it saw net earnings decline 14.2%.

RELATED
Home Depot cuts outlook amid housing slump and consumer uncertainty

Those results reflected “ongoing consumer uncertainty and pressure in housing,” Home Depot CEO Ted Decker said in a written statement.

The decline also represents a drop in storm-driven construction from 2024, when hurricanes Helene and Milton destroyed properties and drove demand for plywood, generators and roofing.

Decker said aside from storms, “underlying demand was relatively stable throughout the year.”

While profits took a hit, Home Depot continued to expand in 2025 by building new stores, growing its market share and increasing sales 3.2%.

RELATED
Home Depot takes its next step into AI. What it means for you.

For 2026, Home Depot plans to continue to expand by adding 15 new stores, up from 12 stores added last year. It forecasts sales growth of about 2.5% to 4.5%.

As housing has struggled, Home Depot has invested heavily in growing its lucrative business to professional contractors.

— This story will be updated after Home Depot’s earnings call. Return to AJC.com for updates.

About the Author

As business team lead, Kelly Yamanouchi edits and writes business stories. She graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

More Stories

The Latest

Cut Rate Box

Recognize these warehouses? They could soon be the next Beltline hot spot.

UPS Atlanta Hub set to close next week

Despite confusion, TSA PreCheck remains open at Atlanta airport, others

Keep Reading

Home Depot tops expectations in the fourth quarter, but customers pull back on spending

1h ago

Sushi kiosk, cheese counter part of major redo at this Atlanta area Kroger

UPS Atlanta Hub set to close next week

Featured

Election 2026 Georgia Senate

With Kemp at his side, Dooley struggles in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race

Judge who jailed woman for ‘daddy issues’ steps down

Take a midnight train to the Fred’s 2026 Peachtree City concert series