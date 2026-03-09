opinion Readers write One AJC reader writes about EPA rollbacks, while another questions the current politics of the Democratic Party. (AJC File)

EPA rollback deepens climate risks The Environmental Protection Agency’s repeal of the 2009 Endangerment Finding marks a significant retreat from federal climate protections as climate‑driven risks continue to intensify. By rescinding the scientific determination that greenhouse gases endanger public health and welfare, the EPA has removed the legal foundation for regulating emissions.

Public health and environmental organizations warn that this rollback could increase air pollution and exposure to harmful emissions, worsening respiratory and cardiovascular outcomes — particularly in already overburdened communities. In Georgia — where car‑dependent development, major freight corridors and rising temperatures already strain air quality — the impacts are especially concerning. Metro Atlanta regularly experiences high ozone levels during warmer months, and increased emissions can exacerbate asthma, heat‑related illness and poor air quality across the state. Higher greenhouse gas emissions also intensify heat extremes, stress water resources, and threaten ecosystems that support agriculture and public well‑being. In response, communities can advance clean energy, transit, walkable design and heat‑mitigation strategies. Sustained action is needed to protect the environment, air and water, and health. ERICA BIBBEY, MARIETTA

Democrats offer no solutions to nation’s problems