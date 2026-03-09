opinion

Readers write

One AJC reader writes about EPA rollbacks, while another questions the current politics of the Democratic Party.
(AJC File)
(AJC File)
44 minutes ago

EPA rollback deepens climate risks

The Environmental Protection Agency’s repeal of the 2009 Endangerment Finding marks a significant retreat from federal climate protections as climate‑driven risks continue to intensify. By rescinding the scientific determination that greenhouse gases endanger public health and welfare, the EPA has removed the legal foundation for regulating emissions.

Public health and environmental organizations warn that this rollback could increase air pollution and exposure to harmful emissions, worsening respiratory and cardiovascular outcomes — particularly in already overburdened communities.

In Georgia — where car‑dependent development, major freight corridors and rising temperatures already strain air quality — the impacts are especially concerning. Metro Atlanta regularly experiences high ozone levels during warmer months, and increased emissions can exacerbate asthma, heat‑related illness and poor air quality across the state. Higher greenhouse gas emissions also intensify heat extremes, stress water resources, and threaten ecosystems that support agriculture and public well‑being.

In response, communities can advance clean energy, transit, walkable design and heat‑mitigation strategies. Sustained action is needed to protect the environment, air and water, and health.

ERICA BIBBEY, MARIETTA

Democrats offer no solutions to nation’s problems

The entirety of Democrats’ current politics appears to be based on their constantly rerunning the movie “Titanic.” They act as if Donald Trump is trying to create two scenes from the movie: “I’m the king of the world” … and the shipwreck.

In reality, Trump is merely trying to right a listing ship that’s been taking on putrid Democratic water for years.

Meanwhile, Dems rail against Trump, “America first,” ICE, inter alia, as they — ironically — figuratively stockpile ice to build a political iceberg to sink Trump, thinking that will solve their, and America’s, problems. Alas, solely holding Trump resistance and offering no real solutions to our problems, they remain the negative pole of our politics. Nothing positive or constructive to offer, only naysaying and destructive actions.

Sadly, that magnetic pole is pulling half the country blindly in that direction, unable to envision what comes next from such thinking.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA

More Stories

The Latest

Clarkston first Georgia city to set $15 minimum hourly wage
GUEST COLUMN

Georgia is No. 1 state for business, but can workers afford to live here?

GUEST COLUMN

On International Women’s Day, encourage girls who want to pursue STEM fields

MIKE LUCKOVICH

Mike Luckovich: Elephant can’t forget

Keep Reading

Readers write

DOT Secretary: Georgia trip shows why U.S. is in golden age of travel

Critically endangered right whale faces protections rollback

Featured

Despite challenges, Black-owned beer is still bubbling in ATL

Despite challenges, Black-owned beer businesses still bubbling in Atlanta

With World Cup knocking, homeless camp cleanup proceeds at downtown’s doorstep

Atlanta Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes opens Alpharetta academy