EPA rollback deepens climate risks
The Environmental Protection Agency’s repeal of the 2009 Endangerment Finding marks a significant retreat from federal climate protections as climate‑driven risks continue to intensify. By rescinding the scientific determination that greenhouse gases endanger public health and welfare, the EPA has removed the legal foundation for regulating emissions.
Public health and environmental organizations warn that this rollback could increase air pollution and exposure to harmful emissions, worsening respiratory and cardiovascular outcomes — particularly in already overburdened communities.
In Georgia — where car‑dependent development, major freight corridors and rising temperatures already strain air quality — the impacts are especially concerning. Metro Atlanta regularly experiences high ozone levels during warmer months, and increased emissions can exacerbate asthma, heat‑related illness and poor air quality across the state. Higher greenhouse gas emissions also intensify heat extremes, stress water resources, and threaten ecosystems that support agriculture and public well‑being.
In response, communities can advance clean energy, transit, walkable design and heat‑mitigation strategies. Sustained action is needed to protect the environment, air and water, and health.
ERICA BIBBEY, MARIETTA
Democrats offer no solutions to nation’s problems
The entirety of Democrats’ current politics appears to be based on their constantly rerunning the movie “Titanic.” They act as if Donald Trump is trying to create two scenes from the movie: “I’m the king of the world” … and the shipwreck.
In reality, Trump is merely trying to right a listing ship that’s been taking on putrid Democratic water for years.
Meanwhile, Dems rail against Trump, “America first,” ICE, inter alia, as they — ironically — figuratively stockpile ice to build a political iceberg to sink Trump, thinking that will solve their, and America’s, problems. Alas, solely holding Trump resistance and offering no real solutions to our problems, they remain the negative pole of our politics. Nothing positive or constructive to offer, only naysaying and destructive actions.
Sadly, that magnetic pole is pulling half the country blindly in that direction, unable to envision what comes next from such thinking.
GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA