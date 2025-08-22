Business

Atlanta’s famed Cheetah Lounge could make way for new tower

Student housing developer plans 1,600-bed high-rise near Georgia Tech.
The famous Cheetah Lounge strip club sits on nearly two-acres at 887 Spring St. in Atlanta. A Chicago-based developer plans to build a 1,600-bed student housing tower on the site. (Rich Addicks/AJC)
The famous Cheetah Lounge strip club sits on nearly two-acres at 887 Spring St. in Atlanta. A Chicago-based developer plans to build a 1,600-bed student housing tower on the site. (Rich Addicks/AJC)
By and
44 minutes ago

For decades, developers have waved cash at the owners of Midtown Atlanta’s Cheetah Lounge, hoping to build bigger on a valuable piece of land in the middle of Technology Square. Now, their dream might come true.

Chicago-based developer Core Spaces plans to build a 1,600-bed student housing tower on the nearly two-acre site of the famous strip club. The company on Friday confirmed the project address at 887 Spring St. It declined further comment.

ExploreGeorgia Tech’s next innovation district more ‘creative’ than first two

In a press release, Core said it will partner with Birmingham, Alabama-based Capstone Communities, and plans to complete the project by 2029.

In a LinkedIn post, Core Spaces said it was transforming “one of the last major undeveloped sites near Georgia Tech into a vibrant, mixed-use destination.”

No formal plans have been submitted to the city yet, and it is unclear if the property is under contract. A receptionist at the Cheetah declined comment Thursday evening.

Core Spaces and Capstone Communities plan a student housing tower in Midtown. (Courtesy of Core Space)
Core Spaces and Capstone Communities plan a student housing tower in Midtown. (Courtesy of Core Space)

Urbanize Atlanta was first to report the news Thursday.

The tower will include “a third-floor amenity deck that enhances the project’s architectural character and complements the surrounding urban fabric,” according to the release. Dwell Design Studio is the architect.

The Cheetah, an adult entertainment club popular among residents, convention-goers and businessmen alike, sits on one of the final remaining high-rise development sites in Midtown. It has sat relatively untouched as office and residential towers have risen all around it, including NCR Voyix’s headquarters and Georgia Tech’s Coda office project.

The lounge initially opened in a different location in 1977 and later moved to Spring Street. The building was originally a car dealership, with its exterior — squat compared to its neighbors — still maintaining its streamlined, midcentury look.

An Atlanta institution, the Cheetah has lived a long and headline-attracting life, facing challenges such as a state law targeting adult entertainment venues, ordinances banning dancers under 21 and lawsuits from dancers.

The club’s longtime owner Bill Hagood died in 2020 and left the lounge in a trust left to family members, who continued operating it.

His trust partner Jack Braglia told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time that his plans were to continue to run the business as long as feasible and sell it when the time was right.

Developers have pushed to turn the property into a towering mixed-use project for more than a decade.

ExploreGeorgia Tech receives a record-high number of applications

Georgia Tech’s enrollment has risen steadily over the past five years, fueling the need for additional housing near its campus.

A different student housing developer announced plans late last year to build a tower on a portion of the parking lot of the iconic Varsity fast food joint.

Core Spaces is no stranger to the area. The company opened another student housing tower called Hub Atlanta in 2023 near Georgia Tech. Capstone Communities also has a project in the area called Inspire Atlanta.

About the Authors

Savannah Sicurella is an entertainment business reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Amy Wenk is the consumer brands reporter for the AJC.

More Stories

The Latest

The Cheetah

Atlanta’s famed Cheetah Lounge could make way for new tower

44m ago

Home Depot clears U.S. antitrust hurdle for acquisition of distributor GMS

2h ago

International Paper to close Savannah-area mills, affecting 1,100 workers

Keep Reading

Old Fourth Ward grocery store scuttled by closed hospital, developer says

Atlanta Dream move executive offices to Brickworks in west Midtown

Home Grown owners plan big changes after purchasing property and more from Atlanta’s restaurant scene

Featured

Data centers need a lot more juice. Georgia consumers fear being squeezed.
DATA SURGE

Data centers need a lot more juice. Georgia consumers fear being squeezed.

Regional approach needed to ‘eliminate’ homelessness, officials say

RFK Jr. visits Stone Mountain restaurant, and a server gets burned by politics