Georgia News In days after Hyundai raid, ‘overwhelming’ fear seizes immigrants The ICE operation in Georgia has left confusion and fear in its wake. Manufacturing plant employees wait to have their legs shackled at the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. (Corey Bullard/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

As federal agents swarmed the Hyundai Metaplant campus near Savannah on Sep. 4, Daniela Rodriguez received a flurry of phone calls. On the other end of the line were frightened workers. “They were like: ‘OK, I see people running. Should I run? Should I stay here?,’” said Rodriguez, who leads the Savannah-based group Migrant Equity Southeast.

Even immigrants cleared to legally work in the U.S. reached out in distress. “Their work status didn’t matter. They just panicked,” she said. Unprecedented immigration raid at Hyundai EV site leads to 475 arrests Once the dust settled, federal authorities confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement had arrested 475 people, making the Hyundai operation the largest single site workplace raid. It’s aftermath brought the specter of damaged relations between the U.S. and key trading partner South Korea, homeland to the majority of those detained. It also left uncertainty about the future of foreign investment in the country. Once the dust settled, federal authorities confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement had arrested 475 people, making the Hyundai operation the largest single site workplace raid. It’s aftermath brought the specter of damaged relations between the U.S. and key trading partner South Korea, homeland to the majority of those detained. It also left uncertainty about the future of foreign investment in the country. Immigrant community advocates say the more pressing concern may be the heightening of an already widespread climate of fear across immigrant populations, a phenomenon that could trigger economic implications beyond Savannah.

Four-hundred seventy five arrests “is mind-boggling,” said William D. Lopez, a University of Michigan expert on large-scale immigration worksite raids. “The scale is enormous.”

Before federal agents’ sweep of the Hyundai facility, the distinction of largest ever single-site immigration raid belonged to an Iowa meatpacking plant in 2008, Lopez said. ICE arrested 390 people in that facility. Before federal agents’ sweep of the Hyundai facility, the distinction of largest ever single-site immigration raid belonged to an Iowa meatpacking plant in 2008, Lopez said. ICE arrested 390 people in that facility. According to Gigi Pedraza, executive director of the Atlanta-based Latino Community Fund, the Georgia immigrant population was already rattled by increased immigration enforcement since President Donald Trump’s return to office earlier this year. Still, the Sep. 4 raid represented a significant escalation. According to Gigi Pedraza, executive director of the Atlanta-based Latino Community Fund, the Georgia immigrant population was already rattled by increased immigration enforcement since President Donald Trump’s return to office earlier this year. Still, the Sep. 4 raid represented a significant escalation. “The fear is overwhelming,” Pedraza said. “People don’t know what’s next.” Fear can make some vulnerable to phony lawyers who claim they are able to help regularize clients’ immigration status, according to Pedraza. “There is a lot of misinformation and disinformation, and that gives the opportunity for this group of people to scam our communities,” Pedraza said. “People say: ‘Hey, I can help you fix your papers, just deposit $10,000.’

“This shows that no one is safe,” Pedraza said. “This is not just, you know, people that were standing in a parking lot or in a gas station looking for work. These are established businesses, and these are workers, the vast majority of them with work permits, with some type of lawful status, that have been detained and taken.” ICE arrests in Georgia region among the nation’s highest Lopez has studied the short- and long-term aftermath of huge immigration raids. The most direct hit is to the livelihoods of impacted families, he said. “Families go through this sudden and acute poverty where their income is at least halved, but often completely, 100% gone when there is only one breadwinner,” he said. The loss of earnings translates into a loss of purchasing power, and a setback for local businesses. “Immigrants are not only producers, they’re also consumers, meaning there’s just this enormous vacuum of people who spend money in their local economy — not only the 475 people who are not getting gas and going to the grocery stores, but everybody else who’s now scared to leave their home,” Lopez said.