Update: Wind advisory for Columbia and Richmond counties until Friday evening

An updated wind advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Friday at 2:30 p.m. in effect until 7 p.m.

The NWS describes, "Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph."

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," describes the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects."