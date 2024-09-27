Breaking: Helene leaves death, destruction in Georgia; flooding, power outages persist
Update: Wind advisory for Columbia and Richmond counties until Friday evening

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 42 minutes ago

An updated wind advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Friday at 2:30 p.m. in effect until 7 p.m.

The NWS describes, "Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph."

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," describes the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects."

Source: The National Weather Service

