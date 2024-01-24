WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Fog, scattered showers before waves of rain

The fog is already causing trouble on the roads during the morning commute, with multiple crashes reported, including one that has shut down all northbound lanes of the Downtown Connector.

“The clouds are not going anywhere,” Deon said. “Even as the fog starts to lift, we’ll have a very cloudy day with the light rain showers.”

Rain will mostly hold off for the first half of the day, but as the day wears on, more scattered showers will develop. A band of widespread rain is expected to arrive in the overnight hours.

“We need to be prepared for some wet conditions, so much so that we are watching out for the potential of possible flooding,” Deon said.

A flood watch is going into effect this evening and will last through Friday evening. Some areas could see up to four inches of rain.

“You add that to already very saturated soils, and that could spell out flooding, especially in low-lying areas,” she said.

