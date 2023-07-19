WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: No more haze but still hot with showers possible later

It’s going to be another hot summer day in metro Atlanta on Wednesday, but temperatures will stay a bit closer to the average for this time of year.

Showers blowing in from Tennessee might make an appearance later this afternoon and help keep things cool, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. Far North Georgia has a better chance of seeing the storms, which have a level one of five risk for severe weather. But the storm system starts breaking up the closer it gets to the metro area.

“But there’s still the opportunity, as they enter into our area, that we could see a strong or even severe storm before it’s all said and done,” Deon said.

The great news is that the smoke from Canadian wildfires has finally cleared most of metro Atlanta overnight Tuesday. The bulk of it is now hovering over Central Georgia as it makes its way southeast toward the coast.

Thursday will bring even higher temperatures, with a projected high expected to top out around 96 degrees. Areas further south of the metro could break 100 degrees, which would put them under a heat advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

