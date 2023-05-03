WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: More cooler than average temps and breezy

It’s been windy for the past few days in metro Atlanta, and while it’s still a factor Wednesday, it won’t be as strong.
The wind will pick up after lunchtime and gusts will be in the 20 mph range instead of the 30s, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Temperatures are again in the 40s and 50s ahead of daybreak, and the high will only reach around 71 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 78.
“Less wind should also help it feel a little bit warmer this afternoon,” Monahan said.
There’s plenty of sunshine in store again for today, with 13 hours of clear skies expected.
The weather pattern will trend warmer as the weekend gets closer and a few more clouds and showers start to gather.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
