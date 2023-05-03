X

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: More cooler than average temps and breezy

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

It’s been windy for the past few days in metro Atlanta, and while it’s still a factor Wednesday, it won’t be as strong.

The wind will pick up after lunchtime and gusts will be in the 20 mph range instead of the 30s, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Temperatures are again in the 40s and 50s ahead of daybreak, and the high will only reach around 71 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 78.

“Less wind should also help it feel a little bit warmer this afternoon,” Monahan said.

There’s plenty of sunshine in store again for today, with 13 hours of clear skies expected.

The weather pattern will trend warmer as the weekend gets closer and a few more clouds and showers start to gather.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: GoFundMe

A young doctor died in a Cobb crash. The driver’s plea deal? 1 year in prison16h ago

Police: 3 women, 5-year-old stabbed in Union City
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy Roman United, Yamasaki and Bad Consult

Clayton County, developer go separate ways on business incubator project
38m ago

Credit: Patricia Murphy

MURPHY: America is going broke, let Washington make a deal
38m ago

Credit: Patricia Murphy

MURPHY: America is going broke, let Washington make a deal
38m ago

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Economic analysis shows ‘best case’ scenario for possible NHL arena
15h ago
The Latest

TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly again with more wind but plenty of sunshine
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Cool, dry, breezy start to May
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Soggy morning, cooler temps and sunny afternoon
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
15h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top