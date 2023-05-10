WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: May not notice, but a cold front is dropping humidity

Morning temperatures are in the mid-60s for much of the area, and it’ll warm up to the mid-80s. By the evening, some isolated storms could pop up in far West Georgia, closer toward the Alabama line.

Thursday and Friday will hang on to a chance of isolated storms, but it’s a low chance. High temperatures will linger in the low to mid-80s for the rest of the week, but some summertime heat is building for the weekend. Saturday is projected to be the first 90-degree day this year.