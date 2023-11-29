WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Frigid morning ahead of warming trend

We will see a return to average tomorrow and into the weekend, as high temperatures are expected to climb into the 60s.

“That warmup is going to come with some rain,” Monahan said. “All the way through the weekend, we’re going to have very good chances for rain across North Georgia.”

The chance of showers has gone up to 80% on Friday, 70% on Saturday and 60% on Sunday, according to the forecast. Some areas could see up to two inches, Monahan said. It’s very much needed, as we are still under moderate to severe drought conditions across the metro, and extreme to exceptional conditions further north.

The wet weather pattern will stick with us “not only for the weekend but likely into the first week of December, as well, as our rain chances really start to go up,” Monahan said. “That’s a big pattern shift from what we’ve had for most of the fall.”

