WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER | Cooler air, lower humidity and clear skies

3 minutes ago
After several days of oppressive heat and stormy weather, metro Atlanta is getting a welcomed break with below-average highs and clear, sunny skies.

“It’s going to feel great today across North Georgia,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. It’ll be the coolest day of the week, as cool as it’s been in a couple of months, he said.

Heading out to school and work this morning, temperatures are crisp in the 60s. The high will top out in the mid-to-upper 80s. No rain is in sight, either. In fact, no rain is on the radar for the foreseeable future, Monahan said.

“A good day to maybe take a dip in the pool later this afternoon, maybe after work, after school,” Monahan said.

With the lower humidity sticking around for a few days, skies will stay clear and sunny. Temperatures will start to creep back into the 90s by Thursday, though, but they should still stay in the lower 90s at least through the weekend.

