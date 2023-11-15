WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Cool, breezy and cloudy with scattered showers

Gradually, a few showers will work their way further north, but they’ll mostly stay to the south of the city. Those on the north side may not see any rain at all, Monahan said, but “even where (rain) doesn’t fall very much today, it’s gonna be cool and breezy.”

Temperatures are starting off in the 50s, and it won’t get much warmer than that, “so definitely more of an indoor plan kind of day,” he said.

Things dry out and warm up a bit on Thursday, but the clouds are sticking around. Friday will bring another round of rain as a cold front makes its way across North Georgia.

“That front will pass by Friday night into Saturday morning, and then behind it, it sets us up for a really nice weekend with plenty of sunshine for you on Saturday afternoon and certainly on Sunday — set up for what should be a mostly sunny Sunday,” Monahan said.

