TUESDAY’S WEATHER | ‘You will need to bundle up’

It won’t be as breezy as we head into the afternoon, and lots of sunshine is in store throughout the day. Temperatures today and for the rest of the week won’t get much higher than the low 50s, though. That’s just a bit cooler than the average high of 54 degrees for this time of year.

Some clouds will start to filter in by this evening, setting us up for some showers that are expected tomorrow.

It’ll be mainly dry for the first half of the day Wednesday. Showers will arrive by noon.

“Not everyone will see rain, but we are going to be tracking some scattered rain showers moving in, and the air could be cold enough and we might even see a little bit of a (wintry) mix moving through with some of this rain,” Deon said.

Most of the metro will see only rain, she said. But with a projected high of just 48 degrees, some areas could see a light mix of rain and snow. The best chance to see that will be in the North Georgia mountains, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Any showers will dissipate by the evening, and the rest of the week should stay cool and dry. It’ll be sunny on Thursday, and Friday will bring more clouds to the sky.

We’ll see more rain on Saturday, but Sunday should stay dry.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.