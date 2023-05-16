TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Scattered showers and storms again today

A cold front is approaching North Georgia Tuesday, bringing widespread scattered showers and storms with it.
The front won’t get to metro Atlanta until early Wednesday morning, but it is pushing the line of spotty storms ahead of it, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. In between those storms, it’s going to be sticky and steamy with a high in the mid-80s and a humidity level of 93%.
The storms will start to hit the area around early afternoon and should clear out by late tonight.
Tomorrow will be cooler and dryer, but a 40% chance of scattered showers remains. The cooling trend continues through Thursday and Friday, when the high temperatures drop into the mid-70s.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
