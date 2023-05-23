TUESDAY’S WEATHER: One more rainy day ahead of drying trend

Endure the rain one more day, Atlanta. Drier, warmer weather’s on the way and it’ll stay a while.
The rain Tuesday will be heavy in spots, but it won’t last all day, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
“Yesterday the rain increased through the day, today the rain decreases through the day,” he said. “We’ll see less rain by the afternoon, setting us up for a pretty nice middle part of the week.”
It’s unusually cool for this time of year today, too. The high will linger right around 69 degrees, well below the average high of 83 degrees.
Things should warm back up to more seasonal temperatures as the week goes on, but projected highs will stay just slightly below average.
Memorial Day weekend’s forecast is still looking dry and partly cloudy.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
