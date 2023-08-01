TUESDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Nothing but sunshine’ for first day of school

26 minutes ago
There’s plenty of sunshine and dry weather in store for the first day of school across metro Atlanta.

Temperatures are starting off mild in the mid-to-low 70s at the bus stops Tuesday morning, and it’ll be dry heading into school and coming home, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. Not much rain is in the forecast for the rest of the day, either, but a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out. Monahan put the region at a 10% chance of seeing any rain.

The high today will again climb into the mid 90s, so pack a water bottle and sunscreen for any outdoor plans. Things should cool off a bit on Wednesday when afternoon rain chances increase, Monahan said.

Rain chances continue increasing between Thursday and Saturday as thunderstorms are expected to reach the area. That will cool things down even more, keeping the highs in the upper 80s, Monahan said. It’ll be the first time temperatures have stayed in the 80s in about the last 10 days, Monahan said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

West Georgia man arrested on Jan. 6 charges
