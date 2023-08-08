TUESDAY’S WEATHER | ‘No big weather issues’ and cooler air in store

After severe storms blew through metro Atlanta on Monday, weather conditions will be much calmer Tuesday.

“Today is going to be a lot quieter, a lot easier out there for you today all across North Georgia,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “No big weather issues.”

Severe widespread storms blew in during the second half of the day, causing major delays for travelers on the road and in the air. Hundreds of flights were canceled, delayed or rerouted. And downed trees, fallen electrical wires and flooded roads were reported all across the metro just in time for the evening commute.

Today, a few isolated storms are still in the forecast, but they’ll stay mostly to the south side of the metro, Monahan said. Further south, near LaGrange, will be under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather. Closer to the city, however, there should be plenty of sunshine, though temperatures are staying a bit cooler thanks to a cold front that moved in ahead of the line of storms. Tuesday’s projected high is 89 degrees for the city.

A better chance of rain will come tomorrow when the city and metro area will be under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather, Monahan said.

“A few storms pop up. Nothing like what we saw yesterday,” he said. Monday’s severe weather risk was at Level 3.

Rain is staying in the forecast through the end of the week and into the weekend.

