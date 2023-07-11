TUESDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Heating up and drying out’ is the story for next few days

Credit: admin

Credit: admin

16 minutes ago
Dry, hot weather is in the forecast for metro Atlanta on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“There shouldn’t be much in the way of rain in the next couple of days, and that means this time of year again, we heat up,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Highs in the city will stay in the low 90s on both days with an expected 13 hours of sunshine in store, so it’ll be great weather to catch some rays. But be sure to stay hydrated.

Some rain returns to the forecast on Thursday and into the weekend, Monahan said. And while temperatures are expected to stay steady around the low 90s, the heat index will climb into the triple-digit range for some areas starting on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

By Friday, heat indices may reach heat advisory levels in areas south of the I-85 corridor, where the heat index could hover between 100 and 105 degrees, the weather service predicts. But that could change as other weather systems may enter the picture by then.

DeKalb school board approves hires with ties to new superintendent
