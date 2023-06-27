BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: 2 dead in crash blocking Ga. 400 North in Roswell
TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Get ready for ‘hottest stretch of weather so far this year’

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

Tuesday is going to be decently hot in metro Atlanta, but prepare for the first “real run of dangerous heat” so far this year coming later this week, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan warned.

Temperatures will top out in the low 90s today and plenty of sunshine is in store. More clouds will pile in tomorrow and through the end of the week, but it’s also going to get hotter as the wave of intense heat that has been sitting over the middle part of the country moves east, Monahan said.

If you’re going to spend any time outdoors during the hotter hours, make sure to wear lightweight or moisture-wicking clothing, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water, and plan activities for the morning or evening hours.

No rain is in the forecast until Thursday when a slight chance of pop-up showers comes in. That chance increases to 40% on Friday and into the weekend.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

