TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly again with more wind but plenty of sunshine

Conditions today will largely be a repeat of Monday with below-average highs in the upper 60s and strong winds. A wind advisory will be in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Wind gusts could reach up to 35 to 40 mph, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. That kind of wind speed runs the risk of toppling trees or knocking down branches.

It’ll be breezy again tomorrow but will let up on Thursday.