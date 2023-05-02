BreakingNews
TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Chilly again with more wind but plenty of sunshine

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

It’s another crisp spring morning in metro Atlanta Tuesday.

Conditions today will largely be a repeat of Monday with below-average highs in the upper 60s and strong winds. A wind advisory will be in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Wind gusts could reach up to 35 to 40 mph, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. That kind of wind speed runs the risk of toppling trees or knocking down branches.

It’ll be breezy again tomorrow but will let up on Thursday.

Today, there will be plenty of sunshine again with a few more clouds passing through around the afternoon, according to the forecast.

No rain is in store for today or for the next few days, for that matter. Friday has only a 20% chance of showers followed by a 30% chance over the weekend.

Temperatures will start to warm up closer to the average of 78 degrees for this time of year by the later half of the week.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

