THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Warm again today but cooler weather on the horizon

Metro Atlanta is in for another near-perfect weather day on Thursday, and it’s holding onto the warm air for a couple more days. Enjoy it while it lasts, though, because a blast of cold air will move in over the weekend.

As has been the case for the past several days, Thursday’s morning temperatures are crisp in the 50s and 60s. “These numbers, though, with more sunshine today, are going to rebound back into the low 80s,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

In the city, the high will top out at 82 degrees — still slightly warmer than usual. “But we’re gonna see a dramatic drop in these temperatures by the weekend,” Kramlich said.

A cold front will move in and bring in a surge of Canadian air, which will be the coldest air we’ve seen so far of the season, she said. Highs this weekend are projected to stay in the 60s and the lows will dip into the 40s. That’s the coolest we’ve been since early May, Kramlich said.

There’s still no rain in the forecast on Thursday. Friday will have just a 20% chance of an isolated shower as the cold front makes its way into the area, but it’ll be back to the dry spell after that. In fact, the last time the region saw any rain was on Sept. 17, putting us at three inches below where we should be for measurable rain, Kramlich said.

“The good news is that because we’ve had such a wet summer, our drought is not extreme,” she said.

Some more good news, thanks to the lack of rain, is that the dry conditions leads to warm days and cool nights, paving the way for bright, colorful fall leaves.

“We’re already starting to see the leaves change up in the mountains just a little bit,” Kramlich said. “A few trees have changed across the metro here, but we still have a few weeks to go before we see the peak of that.”

