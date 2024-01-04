THURSDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Wall-to-wall sunshine’ this afternoon

The good news is that by the afternoon, we’ll be “looking at wall-to-wall sunshine” as the high climbs into the 50s, Kramlich said.

No rain is in the forecast for today. Tomorrow should stay mostly dry, but a storm system could bring some heavy rain as early as Friday night. Downpours are expected to continue through Saturday morning but should clear out by the afternoon.

“I think, really, if you have any afternoon Saturday plans, they look to be much drier,” Kramlich said.

We should stay dry on Sunday with partly cloudy skies, and Monday is expected to have similar conditions. Another storm system is projected to reach the metro on Tuesday, and it could be stronger than the storms we see over the weekend, Kramlich said.

“This (system) has potential to be pretty strong. We’re going to keep a very close eye on this — very heavy rainfall likely with this storm system, potentially even some strong, maybe severe storms,” she said.

