THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Last dry day ahead of warmer, wetter weather pattern

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

It’s another chilly morning with lots of sunshine expected this afternoon in metro Atlanta Thursday, but enjoy it while it lasts because changes are on the horizon.

Temperatures are in the 40s and even some high 30s in the higher elevations of North Georgia before the sun comes up. It’ll warm up into the mid-70s this afternoon, a bit closer to the average high of 78 for this time of year.

Skies will be clear with plenty of sunshine and the wind is winding down today, too, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Starting tomorrow, though, the warm front starts inching closer to the area and will bring more clouds and a slight chance of a few scattered showers. There will only be about five hours of sunshine Friday compared to the 12 hours today, Monahan said.

A better chance of rain and warmer temperatures will come over the weekend, and every day into the middle of next week will have a chance of scattered storms with highs in the 80s.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
