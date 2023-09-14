THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Cooler weather is here; cloudy and scattered storms later

We’re staying cool across metro Atlanta on Thursday, and some isolated storms could be in the cards for some.

Today’s high will top out around 82 degrees in the city. That’s lower than average for this time of year.

“This is more common for late September than mid-September, so (we’re) a couple of weeks ahead of schedule,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

With nine days of summer left, the cooler air is a welcomed change after dealing with sweltering heat for longer than normal this year. It took some time to reach our first 90-degree day, but once we did, those days piled up quickly, Monahan said. In an average year, there are 47 days with temperatures exceeding 90 degrees. So far this year, there have been 65.

While highs are expected to stay in the low 80s at least into next week, Monahan said he is “willing to bet we’re not quite done with the 90s just yet.”

“But the extreme heat of the summer, (we’re) pretty much past that at this point,” he said.

As for rain, today’s skies will be mostly cloudy, and pockets of rain will start to pop up in the afternoon — a trend that will stick with us through the weekend.

“I want you to know there are going to be no washouts on any of these days,” Monahan said. “These showers will be quickly passing by, and we’re going to mix in some sunshine, too.”

