THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Cooler temps and rain return; strong storms likely

Heading out the door this morning, temperatures are in the 40s for most of the area and will top out in the upper 60s. That’s about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Rain will reach the area by mid-to-late morning and becomes more widespread as the day goes on, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich. By the evening, a line of stronger storms starts moving across the city, creating a level one of five risk for strong to severe storms.