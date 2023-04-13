THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Cooler temps and rain return; strong storms likely

After several days of near-perfect weather, metro Atlanta is in for a cool down and some heavy downpours Thursday.
Heading out the door this morning, temperatures are in the 40s for most of the area and will top out in the upper 60s. That’s about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.
Rain will reach the area by mid-to-late morning and becomes more widespread as the day goes on, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich. By the evening, a line of stronger storms starts moving across the city, creating a level one of five risk for strong to severe storms.
The main concern is for damaging wind gusts and “extremely heavy rainfall,” but the possibility of isolated, brief tornadoes can’t be ruled out, Kramlich said.
The storms are part of a low pressure system spinning in from the Gulf of Mexico, which is “not typical for us to see this kind of activity this early on in the year,” Kramlich said. “It’s not a named storm, but it will keep some of the tropical characteristics with it.”
Another band of rain rolls in on Friday morning and again that afternoon, keeping temperatures in the low 70s. It’ll dry out Saturday with a high of 80 degrees, but Sunday brings another chance for scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s that day.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author