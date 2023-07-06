THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Continuing hot, steamy pattern with pop-up storms possible

If you liked yesterday’s weather, then you’re in for a treat today. It’ll be a lot of the same in metro Atlanta on Thursday, just a little warmer and maybe a little drier, depending on where you are.

“We’re going to be kind of in this rinse-and-repeat weather pattern as we go into the weekend,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

It’ll be partly cloudy again today with temperatures climbing just a little higher, topping out right around 90 degrees in the city. No widespread rain is in the forecast, but a spontaneous downpour is still in the cards. Chief meteorologist Brad Nitz put the chance of seeing rain in any one spot at just 30%.

“Not expecting anything severe, and all this loses its steam as we lose the sunshine,” Kramlich said.

Expect the same for Friday. Saturday, too, but with a better chance of seeing some scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. The best chance of storms will come late Sunday and into Monday when the rain chance shoots up to 60%, Kramlich said.

Temperatures will stay in the low 90s through Sunday and then cool down into the mid-to-upper 80s at the top of next week.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

