THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Another hot day, but record-teasing heat is still ahead

It is still hot in metro Atlanta. The good news is there is a cool-down on the horizon. The bad news is it’s going to get hotter first.

Thursday is starting off with temperatures in the mid-70s ahead, and it’s going to heat up quickly into the mid 90s. It won’t be quite as humid, so feels-like temperatures should stop short of triple digits in the city. Areas in northwest Georgia, however, will see a heat index topping out in the 103-degree range.

Friday and Saturday are when the heat could rival record highs. On both days, air temperatures are expected to tease the 100-degree mark but should stop just short of that at 99 degrees. If it does, that will still make it the hottest stretch of the year so far, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

In a typical year, the metro area sees about 47 days with highs in the 90s, she said. But so far this year, we are already up to 53 days in the 90-degree range. Thursday will mark the 54th. The average high for this time of year is 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

If highs reach 100 degrees over the weekend, that will make it the first time air temperatures have reached triple digits since 2019, Kramlich said.

Needless to say, make sure you are staying hydrated and take frequent breaks in cooler conditions if you have to do any outdoor work. And with another Code Orange air quality alert issued for the city and its suburbs, people who suffer from heart or lung disease or those with respiratory issues, such as allergies and asthma, should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, experts warn.

Air quality issues are common during the summer months, especially during very hot days, according to AirNow, which keeps track of air quality changes. It happens when ground-level pollutants, such as exhaust from cars react with sunshine to create ozone.

Slightly cooler air is on the way, but it won’t arrive until Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs then should stay below 90 degrees.

