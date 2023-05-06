SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Warming pattern bringing ‘summerlike’ temps, rain

Warmer air moving into the south-central and southern part of the country is bringing more humidity.

“Not only are we going to have even warmer air moving in, but our humidity levels are going to rise,” according to Deon.

Rain continues through at least half of the week, with parts of metro Atlanta getting up to 2 inches of rainfall by Wednesday evening.

Temperatures will continue rising throughout the week. We’ll reach up to 87 degrees Wednesday, which is the average temperature in mid-June.

“It’s going to feel very summerlike,” Deon said.

