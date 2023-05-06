X

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Warming pattern bringing ‘summerlike’ temps, rain

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

A warming trend is bringing back the humidity and rain.

Morning temperatures Sunday will be mild around the mid to high 60s, and we will reach just above average in the afternoon at 82 degrees. Even warmer temperatures are in store this coming week.

“We will all feel that warmth building in on Sunday,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Sunday morning will remain dry, but by around noon, we should expect our first showers. Isolated showers will pop up through the afternoon and then heavier rain and storms will build in through the overnight hours.

Even with the soggy conditions, Deon said it will not be a washout.

Warmer air moving into the south-central and southern part of the country is bringing more humidity.

“Not only are we going to have even warmer air moving in, but our humidity levels are going to rise,” according to Deon.

Rain continues through at least half of the week, with parts of metro Atlanta getting up to 2 inches of rainfall by Wednesday evening.

Temperatures will continue rising throughout the week. We’ll reach up to 87 degrees Wednesday, which is the average temperature in mid-June.

“It’s going to feel very summerlike,” Deon said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken delivers Georgia Tech commencement address1h ago

Credit: AP

15-1 shot Mage wins Kentucky Derby; two more horses die before race
30m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia artists find niche in creating custom graduation caps

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

HAPPENING NOW: Crowds return for more energetic music on 2nd day of Shaky Knees
23m ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

HAPPENING NOW: Crowds return for more energetic music on 2nd day of Shaky Knees
23m ago

Kemp signs electric-vehicle, truck weight bills
13h ago
The Latest

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: On-and-off showers to limit sunshine
THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Last dry day ahead of warmer, wetter weather pattern
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: More cooler than average temps and breezy
Featured

Credit: AJC

The time then-Prince Charles attended a UGA football game - with James Brown
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top