SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Warmer temps, more showers in coming days

Another cloudy day is ahead on Sunday, just a slightly warmer and sunnier one.
Scattered overnight showers will leave metro Atlanta with areas of patchy fog Sunday morning, but otherwise an overall cloudy start to the day. Cloud cover will begin to clear by the late afternoon and moving into the evening. Be prepared for a mostly cloudy day with only bits of sunshine peaking through.
Morning lows will be pleasant in the low 60s. The warmup will take a bit longer due to the clouds, but we are expecting to reach a high of 72 degrees, which is 12 degrees above average for this time of year.
“Second half of the weekend looks a lot better. Brighter too and warmer,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. “Really a nice, warm start to our work week.”
Another warming trend is ahead. A tropical air mass moving across the southern part of the country is keeping temperatures higher than normal across Georgia.
On Monday, we’ll see temperatures in Atlanta reaching a high of 77 degrees. The warming pattern will also bring scattered thunderstorms.
Temperatures will remain above average until Friday, when highs are projected to cap at 60 degrees.
