SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Warmer temps, more showers in coming days

Scattered overnight showers will leave metro Atlanta with areas of patchy fog Sunday morning, but otherwise an overall cloudy start to the day. Cloud cover will begin to clear by the late afternoon and moving into the evening. Be prepared for a mostly cloudy day with only bits of sunshine peaking through.

Morning lows will be pleasant in the low 60s. The warmup will take a bit longer due to the clouds, but we are expecting to reach a high of 72 degrees, which is 12 degrees above average for this time of year.