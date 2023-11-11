SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Scattered morning showers, cloudy afternoon

Atlanta Weather
By
18 minutes ago
X

Most of the day Sunday will be cloudy, and some rain is expected.

Morning showers will begin at around 4 a.m. and remain mostly scattered until around 9 a.m. in metro Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. Temperatures will stay chilly in the high 40s to low 50s.

“Temperatures still not rebounding all that much. We’re going to keep it cool through the end of the weekend,” Deon said.

Cloud coverage will prevent sunshine from peaking through, but some breaks are expected in the late afternoon, according to Deon.

A high of 55 degrees is expected and there will be a light breeze throughout the day.

Monday is our chance to see sunshine in Atlanta again. Deon projects that conditions will be partly cloudy, and we’ll see slightly warmer temperatures with highs reaching into the low 60s.

Showers return Tuesday and are only expected to move out by Thursday afternoon.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X, formerly known as Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

