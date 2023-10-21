SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Pattern of sunshine, dry air settling across Atlanta

Atlanta Weather
16 minutes ago
Leaves around metro Atlanta have finally started changing, and Sunday will be another perfect day to head outside and enjoy the fall color and other delights of the season.

Morning lows will dip into the mid-50s, but it will be in the low 60s by sunrise. A slight breeze will begin to build and hold steady at about 10 mph throughout the day.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez projects that there will be some clouds during the morning and late afternoon hours. Clear skies will be mostly prominent before high temperatures peak at 73 degrees around 4 p.m.

“Sunny and dry, and temperatures very pleasant,” Lopez said.

No rain is on the radar, and that will remain true for most of the week. Next weekend, there will be a slight opportunity for rain.

Temperatures on Monday and onwards will stay between 70 and 75 degrees during the day, with temperatures dipping into the high 40s some mornings, according to Lopez.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

