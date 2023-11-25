SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Overcast skies, afternoon showers with incoming cold front

“As that cold front approaches, we’ll notice the clouds increasing,” according to Deon.

Light showers may come as early as noon, but more rainfall is expected in the afternoon, when a high of 56 degrees is also anticipated.

The cold front moves into North Georgia by the late afternoon and begins to cross over metro Atlanta by the evening. Deon said light scattered showers will pass through as the front moves south.

The rain will not be sticking around in the coming days, but the low temperatures will.

“We’re going to turn even cooler as we go into early next week,” Deon said.

Monday and Tuesday will be chilly with afternoon highs in the low 50s in Atlanta. Both days will be mostly sunny.

Warmer conditions return Wednesday, when a high of 57 degrees is projected. Deon predicts that showers will return by Friday.

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on X, formerly known as Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.