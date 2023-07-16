SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Mostly clear skies before incoming high temps

28 minutes ago
A mostly sunny, hot day is in store Sunday.

A front moving into the state Sunday morning will bring drier air, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon predicts, leaving a 20% chance of rain.

Metro Atlanta will reach a high of 92 degrees, and the heat index won’t be much warmer. Sunday will be a particularly cooler day considering the rest of the week.

“The heat, well it’s just going to continue to crank up over the next few days,” Deon said.

The dome of hot air that has been sitting on the West Coast will move to the southeast throughout the week. Above-average temperatures are expected, with Thursday projected to be the warmest day with a high of 97 degrees.

The warmer air will lower rain chances, but some humidity will remain, causing the air to be muggy.

