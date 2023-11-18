SUNDAY’S WEATHER | More sunshine ahead of ‘much needed rainfall’

“Rain-free all weekend long. So no excuse. Get out there and take advantage of the dry time,” Deon said.

Monday is when change will happen. More cloud coverage will build, and stray showers could impact some of your plans across metro Atlanta.

By Tuesday morning, storm systems will move in from the lower Mississippi valley. A warm front will push eastward ahead of a cold front and, in-between the two systems, plenty of rain will come down, Deon explained. The unstable atmosphere could bring heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Some parts of North Georgia could get more than an inch of rain by Wednesday.

“That is much needed rainfall that will last throughout the day on Tuesday,” Deon said.

The state will dry out behind of the cold front, turning cooler just in time for Thanksgiving. A high of 57 degrees is projected on Thursday.

A storm system will push through Georgia just ahead of Thanksgiving. It will bring rain, here is what we are thinking in terms of timing and amounts. With the ongoing drought in northwest Georgia we could use the rain. pic.twitter.com/VpGqAwQeUb — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) November 18, 2023

