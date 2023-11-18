SUNDAY’S WEATHER | More sunshine ahead of ‘much needed rainfall’

BreakingNews
Showers are coming soon, but Sunday is projected to be another warm and sunny day.

Sunrise will greet you with temperatures in the high 40s and a nearly cloudless sky. As the temperature begins to warm up, some cloud coverage will pop up. But the clouds will be unlikely to bring down temperatures or cause shade for extended periods, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

The afternoon will peak at 69 degrees, and some wind should be expected. There is no rain on the forecast.

“Rain-free all weekend long. So no excuse. Get out there and take advantage of the dry time,” Deon said.

Monday is when change will happen. More cloud coverage will build, and stray showers could impact some of your plans across metro Atlanta.

By Tuesday morning, storm systems will move in from the lower Mississippi valley. A warm front will push eastward ahead of a cold front and, in-between the two systems, plenty of rain will come down, Deon explained. The unstable atmosphere could bring heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Some parts of North Georgia could get more than an inch of rain by Wednesday.

“That is much needed rainfall that will last throughout the day on Tuesday,” Deon said.

The state will dry out behind of the cold front, turning cooler just in time for Thanksgiving. A high of 57 degrees is projected on Thursday.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

