SUNDAY'S WEATHER: Incoming pattern of warm, dry weather

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Atlanta Weather
1 hour ago
After a few days of heavy storms, warm, dry weather is on the way for the metro area and north and middle Georgia.

The metro area is expected to be warm and sunny Sunday, with morning temperatures starting in the mid to high-70s with a nearly cloudless sky.

That pattern will continue throughout the day, and Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon projects a mostly sunny day with temperatures just below the 90 degrees average for this time of year. Atlanta will reach a high of 89 degrees.

“We’ll see a lot more on the way of sunshine, a few less clouds and warmer temperatures,” Deon said.

Showers and storms are projected in south Georgia, where the cold front that rolled through Friday is expected to remain on Sunday. But the day looks plenty dry in metro Atlanta, although there is a 10% chance of rain.

A sequence of hot, dry days will follow. Monday and Tuesday will see above average temperatures and no chance of rain. The pattern continues throughout the week, with Friday projected to be the warmest day with a high of 94 degrees.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cleanup continues after 2nd day of heavy storm in North Georgia
