SUNDAY’S WEATHER | End of daylight saving time, more warm air moving in

Clocks will go back an hour at 2 a.m., meaning you’ll be getting an extra hour of sleep. Sunrise on Sunday will happen at 7 a.m. when temperatures will still be quite chilly in the mid-40s, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon.

Afternoon highs across metro Atlanta will be above average. We’ll see a high of 73 degrees by the late afternoon. Since the sunrise will happen earlier, so will the sunset. The sun will set around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

“Outdoor plans this weekend look fantastic. We’ll see lots of sunshine,” Deon said.

There is also no chance of rain for the next few days as warm, dry air remains across the South. Deon said there is about a 4-inch rainfall deficit since Sept. 1 in parts of metro Atlanta.

“We could use the rain. It would be really beneficial,” Deon stated.

Our next chance of rain is Wednesday, but Thursday and Friday show a more promising outlook for showers.

The warming trend will continue until at least Wednesday, when a high of 80 degrees is projected. Thursday will still be warm with a high of 78 degrees, but Deon said temperatures will begin dropping by Friday.

