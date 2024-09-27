Breaking: Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power
Atlanta Weather

Savannah under a wind advisory until early Friday evening

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory at 12:23 p.m. on Friday in effect until 4 p.m. The advisory is for Effingham, Bryan and Chatham counties.

The NWS comments, "Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph."

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," explains the NWS. "Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects."

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Wind advisory affecting Glynn County until Friday afternoon
Placeholder Image

Bibb County under a wind advisory until Friday evening2h ago
Placeholder Image

Wind advisory affecting Georgia until Friday night2h ago
Placeholder Image

Tropical storm warning for Oconee County Wednesday evening
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Update: Flash flood warning affecting Georgia Friday afternoon22m ago
Update: Flood warning issued for South Metro Atlanta until further notice28m ago
Update: Flood warning issued for DeKalb and Fulton counties until Friday night28m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

LIVE UPDATES
Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power33m ago
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents