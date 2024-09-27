Savannah under a wind advisory until early Friday evening

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory at 12:23 p.m. on Friday in effect until 4 p.m. The advisory is for Effingham, Bryan and Chatham counties.

The NWS comments, "Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph."

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," explains the NWS. "Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects."