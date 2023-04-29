SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Warm temps will dip with incoming cold fronts

The second front includes an area of low pressure that will move into Georgia on Sunday morning. Stronger storms will be brought along, but that will only dampen part of your day.

“A wet start to Sunday, but not all day,” according to Nitz.

Sunshine returns around 3 p.m. A gusting northwest wind will remain, creating cooler conditions for the coming week.

As you try to enjoy your weekend, keep in mind that it will be very crowded as music fans travel downtown for Taylor Swift’s shows Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Those waiting in line ahead of the performances should not be impacted by any rain, but you may want to consider bringing an umbrella to head back home or to your hotel Saturday evening.

MARTA is encouraging concertgoers, and those trying to avoid the Swift-mania, to use their service. The transit authority is planning to add trains to their regular schedule, install “load and go” teams at stations, and increase police presence to monitor crowds.

Looking at the week ahead, morning lows will be noticeably cooler in the coming days due to the cold fronts. We’ll see a low of 47 degrees Monday and 49 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday. The high for the first day of May will only reach 70 degrees.

“Temperatures running a little bit below average in the days ahead,” Nitz said.

