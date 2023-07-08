SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Muggy conditions from showers, highs in the 90s

Part of Saturday will be dry in metro Atlanta, but widespread showers will wrap up the weekend.

The morning will start mostly sunny and in the mid to high 70s. It will feel particularly muggy as temperatures and the humidity continue to increase through the morning and afternoon, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

A high of 92 degrees is projected, but it will feel even warmer at times in the late afternoon.

Isolated showers will start popping up in the evening as temperatures begin to decrease into the mid-80s. There is only a 30% chance of rain and showers will remain relatively light to moderate, according to Nitz.

“Many of us — most of us — staying dry Saturday,” Nitz said.

Stronger and more widespread showers will come Sunday. A Level 2 threat for damaging wind gusts and hail is already in place across the state. There is a 60% chance of rain and the wet conditions will particularly impact northwest and central Georgia. Morning showers are possible, but the rain will primarily sweep across counties around noon and continue into the evening.

Downpours will slow down overnight and then return Monday morning just south of Atlanta. Drier air starts to move in by Monday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, the highest rain chances are expected Sunday and Monday as a cold front moves into the region. A few storms on Sunday and Monday could become strong or severe, but the risk for severe weather appears to remain low.

